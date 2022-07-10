West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI, Cricket Score And Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

The toss ahead of the first ODI cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Sunday was delayed due to wet outfield.

West Indies have won the preceding T20I series 2-0 with the first match ending in a no result. Before that, they blanked Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series. Now, it's a different format. But the prospects remain the same, that of another Windies series win, despite Bangladesh's recent domination in this particular fixture.

West Indies and Bangladesh have met 41 times in ODIs, with the former leading the head-to-head record 21-18. But Bangladesh have won the last eight meetings against West Indies. The last time the Windies beat Bangladesh beat in an ODI was way back in 2018.