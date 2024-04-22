Amid the carnage, there were moments of nuance and resilience too. Jos Buttler showed that batters can grit their way back to fluency, even in a titanic run-chase like the one Rajasthan Royals faced against Kolkata Knight Riders. Buttler was at 42 off 34 balls at one point, but he steeled his way to a match-winning unbeaten 107 off 60 balls, as RR chased down a target of 224 off the very last ball, with just two wickets in hand.