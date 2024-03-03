The last week of February began on a heartening note for Indian cricket enthusiasts. Two young guns - Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill - pulled the home team out of trouble in the fourth innings to forge a five-wicket victory in Ranchi, that clinched the Test series 3-1 against Ben Stokes' England. (More Sports News)

The week ahead will see the two teams playing in whites for for the last time in quite a while. The fifth and final Test is slated in Dharamsala, and will offer the young Indian side the opportunity to taste success again, which could augur well for the future. Rohit Sharma's men have climbed to the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table, and another win would solidify their numero uno position.