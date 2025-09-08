Sports

Walker Cup: Americans Win Title In Dramatic Fashion At Cypress Point

The Americans seized control in the sunshine and kept right on rolling through the fog at Cypress Point on Sunday, eliminating any drama in beating Great Britain & Ireland for their fifth consecutive victory in the Walker Cup. Staked to a one-point lead, the Americans delivered a record performance in singles by winning eight of the 10 matches and halving another for a 17-9 victory. U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell capped off his amazing summer by scratching out a halve with Connor Graham in a tight match of 18-year-olds, going 2-0-1 for the week. Stewart Hagestad, the veteran of this U.S. team playing in his fifth Walker Cup, holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th for a 4-and-3 victory that assured the Americans keeping the cup, and Preston Stout secured an outright win when he held off Luke Poulter, 2 and 1.