Walker Cup: Americans Win Title In Dramatic Fashion At Cypress Point

The Americans seized control in the sunshine and kept right on rolling through the fog at Cypress Point on Sunday, eliminating any drama in beating Great Britain & Ireland for their fifth consecutive victory in the Walker Cup. Staked to a one-point lead, the Americans delivered a record performance in singles by winning eight of the 10 matches and halving another for a 17-9 victory. U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell capped off his amazing summer by scratching out a halve with Connor Graham in a tight match of 18-year-olds, going 2-0-1 for the week. Stewart Hagestad, the veteran of this U.S. team playing in his fifth Walker Cup, holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th for a 4-and-3 victory that assured the Americans keeping the cup, and Preston Stout secured an outright win when he held off Luke Poulter, 2 and 1.

Updated on:
Updated on:
Walker Cup golf tournament 2025 Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland_1
Walker Cup 2025 Golf: Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland | Photo: AP/Thien-An Truong

The USA team players and supporters pose for photos after defeating the Great Britain and Ireland team in the Walker Cup golf tournament at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.

2/10
Walker Cup golf tournament 2025 Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland_2
Walker Cup 2025 Golf: Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland | Photo: AP/Thien-An Truong

Members of the USA team pose for photos with the winner's trophy after defeating the Great Britain and Ireland team in the Walker Cup golf tournament at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.

3/10
Walker Cup golf tournament 2025 Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland_3
Walker Cup 2025 Golf: Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland | Photo: AP/Thien-An Truong

The USA team's Ethan Fang, left, and Mason Howell react after defeating The Great Britain and Ireland team during the Walker Cup golf tournament at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.

4/10
Walker Cup golf tournament 2025 Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland_4
Walker Cup 2025 Golf: Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland | Photo: AP/Thien-An Truong

The USA team's Preston Stout is hugged by team captain Nathan Smith after the team's win over the Great Britain and Ireland team during the Walker Cup golf tournament at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.

5/10
Walker Cup golf tournament 2025 Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland_5
Walker Cup 2025 Golf: Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland | Photo: AP/Thien-An Truong

The USA team's Mason Howell celebrates a win over the Great Britain and Ireland team during the Walker Cup golf tournament at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.

6/10
Walker Cup golf tournament 2025 Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland_Tommy Morrison
Walker Cup 2025 Golf: Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland | Photo: AP/Thien-An Truong

The USA team's Tommy Morrison, left, shakes hands with Jackson Koivun after Morrison won on the 16th hole during Walker Cup golf matches against the Great Britain and Ireland team at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.

7/10
Walker Cup golf tournament 2025 Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland_Luke Poulter
Walker Cup 2025 Golf: Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland | Photo: AP/Thien-An Truong

The Great Britain and Ireland team's Luke Poulter makes his approach shot on the 17th hole during Walker Cup golf matches against the USA team at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.

8/10
Walker Cup golf tournament 2025 Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland_Connor Graham
Walker Cup 2025 Golf: Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland | Photo: AP/Thien-An Truong

The Great Britain and Ireland team's Connor Graham follows his shot on the 13th hole during Walker Cup golf matches against the USA team at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.

9/10
Walker Cup golf tournament 2025 Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland_Mason Howell
Walker Cup 2025 Golf: Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland | Photo: AP/Thien-An Truong

The USA team's Mason Howell hits from a bunker on the sixth hole during Walker Cup golf matches at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.

10/10
Walker Cup golf tournament 2025 Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland_Niall Shiels Donegan
Walker Cup 2025 Golf: Americans vs Great Britain And Ireland | Photo: AP/Thien-An Truong

The Great Britain and Ireland team's Niall Shiels Donegan hits from the 10th tee during Walker Cup golf matches against the USA team at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.

