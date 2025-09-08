The USA team players and supporters pose for photos after defeating the Great Britain and Ireland team in the Walker Cup golf tournament at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.
Members of the USA team pose for photos with the winner's trophy after defeating the Great Britain and Ireland team in the Walker Cup golf tournament at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.
The USA team's Ethan Fang, left, and Mason Howell react after defeating The Great Britain and Ireland team during the Walker Cup golf tournament at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.
The USA team's Preston Stout is hugged by team captain Nathan Smith after the team's win over the Great Britain and Ireland team during the Walker Cup golf tournament at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.
The USA team's Mason Howell celebrates a win over the Great Britain and Ireland team during the Walker Cup golf tournament at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.
The USA team's Tommy Morrison, left, shakes hands with Jackson Koivun after Morrison won on the 16th hole during Walker Cup golf matches against the Great Britain and Ireland team at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.
The Great Britain and Ireland team's Luke Poulter makes his approach shot on the 17th hole during Walker Cup golf matches against the USA team at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.
The Great Britain and Ireland team's Connor Graham follows his shot on the 13th hole during Walker Cup golf matches against the USA team at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.
The USA team's Mason Howell hits from a bunker on the sixth hole during Walker Cup golf matches at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.
The Great Britain and Ireland team's Niall Shiels Donegan hits from the 10th tee during Walker Cup golf matches against the USA team at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.