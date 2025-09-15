Sports

Vuelta a Espana 2025: Final Day Halted By Pro-Palestinian Protesters In Madrid

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta, throwing barriers onto the road and clashing with police as the three-week-long race ended with chaotic scenes in Madrid. Authorities said two people were arrested and 22 injured, none of them seriously, in confrontations between police and protesters Sunday near the finish line in the city center. Organizers abandoned the stage with about 50 kilometers (31 miles) remaining as protesters opposing the participation of Israeli team Israel Premier Tech broke through police barriers and blocked the course. The central government’s representative for the Madrid region said an estimated 100,000 people were on the streets during the protests.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Spain Cycling La Vuelta
Vuelta Cycling Race Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

People shout slogans and hold Palestinian flags while protesting during the twenty-first stage of La Vuelta cycling race from Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain.

1/6
Vuelta Cycling Race
Spain Cycling La Vuelta Photo: AP/Manu Fernández

Protesters block the road in an attempt to disrupt the twenty-first stage of the Spanish cycling race La Vuelta, from Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain.

2/6
La Vuelta Cycling Race
La Vuelta Cycling Race Photo: AP/Manu Fernández

A protester waves a Palestinian flag on top of fences used as barricades to block the street to disrupt the twenty-first stage of the Spanish cycling race La Vuelta, from Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain.

3/6
La Vuelta Cycling Race
Spain Cycling La Vuelta Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

A protester argues with police as they try to disrupt the twenty-first stage of the Spanish cycling race La Vuelta, from Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain.

4/6
Spain Cycling La Vuelta
La Vuelta Cycling Race Photo: AP/Manu Fernández

Protesters clash with police as they block the road trying to disrupt the twenty-first stage of the Spanish cycling race La Vuelta, from Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain.

5/6
Spain Cycling La Vuelta
Spain Cycling La Vuelta Photo: AP/Manu Fernández

Protesters block the road in an attempt to disrupt the twenty-first stage of the Spanish cycling race La Vuelta, from Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain.

6/6
La Vuelta Cycling Race
La Vuelta Cycling Race Photo: AP/Manu Fernández

Police try to disperse protesters who block the road in an attempt to disrupt the twenty-first stage of the Spanish cycling race La Vuelta, from Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: OM Elect To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

  2. Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Player Of The Month For August 2025 After Heroics At The Oval

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  4. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  5. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  4. The Most Dangerous Risk Of AI: End Of Surprise

  5. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. London’s 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Draws 1,10,000 Amid Violence and Far-Right Rhetoric

  2. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  5. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

  2. Supreme Court Puts Key Provisions Of Waqf Amendment Act On Hold | All Details

  3. Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

  4. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: OM Elect To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

  5. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  6. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  7. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas