Vuelta a Espana 2025: Final Day Halted By Pro-Palestinian Protesters In Madrid

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta, throwing barriers onto the road and clashing with police as the three-week-long race ended with chaotic scenes in Madrid. Authorities said two people were arrested and 22 injured, none of them seriously, in confrontations between police and protesters Sunday near the finish line in the city center. Organizers abandoned the stage with about 50 kilometers (31 miles) remaining as protesters opposing the participation of Israeli team Israel Premier Tech broke through police barriers and blocked the course. The central government’s representative for the Madrid region said an estimated 100,000 people were on the streets during the protests.