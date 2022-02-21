Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Vellaswamy Vanitha, India Women’s Batter, Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket At 31

Vellaswamy Vanitha played for India in six women’s ODIs and 16 T20 internationals from 2014 to 2016. She made her debut against Sri Lanka.

Vellaswamy Vanitha, India Women’s Batter, Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket At 31
Vellaswamy Vanitha's last played for India in 2016 against West Indies in a T20 international. Twitter (@ImVanithaVR)

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 8:50 pm

Vellaswamy Vanitha, who represented India in six women’s ODIs and 16 T20 internationals from 2014 to 2016, on Monday, announced retirement from all forms of the game at the age of 31. (More Cricket News)

She made her announcement via Twitter and India teammates Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj were among those thanked by the cricketer who made her debut for the national team in an ODI against Sri Lanka in January 2014.

Besides, she thanked her family members, friends, mentor and other teammates who had been part of her journey in the sport. Vanitha also thanked two state associations – Karnataka and Bengal – that she represented in domestic cricket.

“19 years ago, when I started playing, I was just a little girl who loved sport. Even to this day, my love for cricket remains the same. What's changing is direction. My heart says continue playing, my body says stop and I have decided to listen to the latter. Time is ripe to hang my boots,” Vanitha said in the post.

“I hereby announce my retirement from all forms of cricket. It's been a journey of struggles, joy, heartbreak, learning and personal milestones. While there are a few regrets, I'm grateful for the opportunities I got, especially to represent India.”

She called her retirement from the game ‘not the end but the beginning of a new challenge’. In the limited number of ODIs and T20Is she played, Vanitha scored 85 and 216 runs respectively and was a part of India’s squad during the Women’s World T20 at home.

During the 2021-22 domestic season, Vanitha guided Bengal to the semifinals of the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy, scoring 225 runs with knocks of 61 against Andhra and a 71-ball 107 against Hyderabad. She enjoyed a strike rate of over 100 in the tournament.

Vellaswamy Vanitha India National Women's Cricket Team Karnataka Women's Cricket Team Bengal Women's Cricket Team VR Vanitha Cricket Women's Cricket Jhulan Goswami Mithali Raj
