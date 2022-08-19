Friday, Aug 19, 2022
US Open 2022 Prize Money Revealed: How Much Singles Winners Will Get And What Is Total Purse?

US Open 2022 will take place from August 29 to September 11. For the first time in the tournament's history, the total purse exceeds USD 60 million.

A larger portion of that total is being allocated to the earlier rounds.
A larger portion of that total is being allocated to the earlier rounds. File Photo

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 4:14 pm

The US Open singles champions will receive USD 2.6 million this year, with total player compensation for the Grand Slam tournament surpassing USD 60 million for the first time. (More Tennis News)

A larger portion of that total is being allocated to the earlier rounds, the U.S. Tennis Association said Thursday, following input from the men’s and women’s tour player councils. Players will receive $80,000 just for making the main draw and $121,000 for reaching the second round.

In 2019, the last year before the coronavirus pandemic, the singles champions earned $3.9 million. A first-round loser got $58,000 and a player eliminated in the second round earned $100,000.

Players will earn $445,000 for reaching the quarterfinals and $705,000 for being a semifinalist. The runner-up gets $1.3 million.

The doubles championship teams will earn $688,000.

The $60.1 million total surpasses last year’s $57.5 million total, which was already more than the other three Grand Slam tournaments paid this year. Total prize money for the U.S. Open qualifying tournament has now reached $6.26 million, with final-round prize money $44,000.

This year's Australian Open purse was about $52 million, with Wimbledon and the French Open nearly $49 million.

Main draw play at the U.S. Open begins Aug. 29 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

