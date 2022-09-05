US Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios Loses Point After Bizarre Smash Against Daniil Medvedev - WATCH

Nick Kyrgios on Monday lost a point in a bizarre manner during his US Open 2022 fourth round win against defending champion and world number one Daniil Medvedev in New York. (More Tennis News)

Kyrgios, seeded 23rd, won the first set 7-6 (13-11) but lost the second set 3-6. He then slipped at 30-15 in the second game of the third. It prompted Medvedev to come round the net to check if the Aussie maverick was all right.

Then what followed soon afterward befuddled a many. A seemingly innocuous forehand passing shot on the run from Kyrgios forced Medvedev to play a volley that would have landed inside the Russian's court. But Kyrgios opted to come around the net and hammer it into the court.

Watch it here:

Nick Kyrgios. No trates de entenderlo.pic.twitter.com/AfsO8TmdIz — Set Tenis (@settenisok) September 5, 2022

The chair umpire called it a foul shot and awarded the point to Medvedev, denying Kyrgios a break point. Medvedev went on to hold his serve.

Kyrgios then yelled at his guest box and argued with the chair umpire.

Despite yet another typical Kyrgios moment, the 27-year-old from Canberra won the match 7-6 (13-11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to enter his first US Open quarter-finals, where he will meet another Russian 27th seed Karen Khachanov.

Kyrgios thus became the first player to defeat a world number one twice in the same year since 1987. Meanwhile, Medvedev will lose the numero uno spot after the defeat.

Nick Kyrgios is the first player to defeat the World No. 1 twice in the same year since 1987! pic.twitter.com/kubp89nJHM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2022

In July, Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon after Rafael Nadal pulled out of the semi-final due to a torn abdominal muscle. He lost to Novak Djokovic in the final.