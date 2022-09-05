Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

US Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios Loses Point After Bizarre Smash Against Daniil Medvedev - WATCH

Nick Kyrgios ended Daniil Medvedev's US Open title defence with a four-set win in the fourth round. Kyrgios will meet Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals.

Nick Kyrgios reacts after playing a foul shot against Daniil Medvedev.
Nick Kyrgios reacts after playing a foul shot against Daniil Medvedev. Screenshot: Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 9:07 am

Nick Kyrgios on Monday lost a point in a bizarre manner during his US Open 2022 fourth round win against defending champion and world number one Daniil Medvedev in New York. (More Tennis News)

Kyrgios, seeded 23rd, won the first set 7-6 (13-11) but lost the second set 3-6. He then slipped at 30-15 in the second game of the third. It prompted Medvedev to come round the net to check if the Aussie maverick was all right.

Then what followed soon afterward befuddled a many. A seemingly innocuous forehand passing shot on the run from Kyrgios forced Medvedev to play a volley that would have landed inside the Russian's court. But Kyrgios opted to come around the net and hammer it into the court.

Watch it here:

The chair umpire called it a foul shot and awarded the point to Medvedev, denying Kyrgios a break point. Medvedev went on to hold his serve.

Kyrgios then yelled at his guest box and argued with the chair umpire.

Despite yet another typical Kyrgios moment, the 27-year-old from Canberra won the match  7-6 (13-11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to enter his first US Open quarter-finals, where he will meet another Russian 27th seed Karen Khachanov.

Kyrgios thus became the first player to defeat a world number one twice in the same year since 1987. Meanwhile, Medvedev will lose the numero uno spot after the defeat.

Related stories

US Open 2022: Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz, Petra Kvitova Win; Denis Shapovalov Exits – In Pics

US Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Richard Gasquet To Enter Fourth Round; Carlos Alcaraz Advances

US Open 2022: Andy Murray, Serena Williams Bow Out; Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff Advance – In Pics

In July, Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon after Rafael Nadal pulled out of the semi-final due to a torn abdominal muscle. He lost to Novak Djokovic in the final.

Tags

Sports Tennis US Open Tennis US Open Foul Shot Daniil Medvedev Grand Slam Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Tennis Video New York Nick Kyrgios
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read