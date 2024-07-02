Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Marketa Vondrousova Crashes Out In First Round

Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round after Jessica Bouzas Maneiro pulled off a stunning upset. (More Tennis News)
Vondrousova was opening Tuesday's play on Centre Court against an opponent who came into the contest having never won a match at a major and with just one career win to her name at senior WTA Tour level.
But Bouzas Maneiro wrapped up a 6-4 6-2 win in just 67 minutes as the sixth seed fell at the first hurdle.
Last year Vondrousova became the only unseeded player to win the women's singles at Wimbledon in the Open Era and, at 42 in the world, was lowest-ranked winner of the title in the past four decades.
But having struggled with a hip injury leading up to Wimbledon, her preparations for the 2024 tournament had been hampered and she struggled throughout, with Bouzas Maneiro celebrating the win of her life.
There was a much better opening round of the competition for the fourth and fifth seeds, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula.
Rybakina got up and running with a comfortable 6-3 6-1 victory over Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Court One.
The Wimbledon champion of 2022 has never lost in the first three rounds at the All England club and while she was broken in the opening game of the match, her impressive run in the early stages of the tournament never looked in danger once she had fought back to win the opening set.
Rybakina won 22 of her 24 points on first serve in the match and will face Germany's Laura Siegemund in round two.
Pegula also made a strong start, cruising past her fellow American Ashlyn Krueger.
It only took Pegula, who recently won the Berlin Ladies Open, 49 minutes to triumph 6-2 6-0 on No.2 Court.
Pegula did not concede a single break-point opportunity in a dominant performance.
Data Debrief: Vondrousova makes unwanted history
Vondrousova is the first Wimbledon champion to crash out in the first round of the subsequent year's tournament for 30 years.
The last player to suffer that fate was seven-time Wimbledon champion Steffi Graf, who fell at the first hurdle in 1994.
Graf went on to win Wimbledon on two more occasions in 1995 and 1996, so Vondrouosva will hope she can also bounce back after a chastening afternoon.
She ended the match with 28 unforced errors and committed seven double faults, with Bouzas Maneiro a worthy winner after winning 61 total points to Vondrousova's 43.