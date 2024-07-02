Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Marketa Vondrousova Crashes Out In First Round

Last year Vondrousova became the only unseeded player to win the women's singles at Wimbledon in the Open Era and, at 42 in the world, was lowest-ranked winner of the title in the past four decades

Marketa Vondrousova is out of Wimbledon.
info_icon

Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round after Jessica Bouzas Maneiro pulled off a stunning upset. (More Tennis News)

Vondrousova was opening Tuesday's play on Centre Court against an opponent who came into the contest having never won a match at a major and with just one career win to her name at senior WTA Tour level.

But Bouzas Maneiro wrapped up a 6-4 6-2 win in just 67 minutes as the sixth seed fell at the first hurdle.

Last year Vondrousova became the only unseeded player to win the women's singles at Wimbledon in the Open Era and, at 42 in the world, was lowest-ranked winner of the title in the past four decades. 

But having struggled with a hip injury leading up to Wimbledon, her preparations for the 2024 tournament had been hampered and she struggled throughout, with Bouzas Maneiro celebrating the win of her life.

There was a much better opening round of the competition for the fourth and fifth seeds, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula.

Marketa Vondrousova retired from a match after injury. - JJlovesTennis/X
Berlin Open: Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova Forced To Withdraw Due To Injury

BY Associated Press

Rybakina got up and running with a comfortable 6-3 6-1 victory over Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Court One.

The Wimbledon champion of 2022 has never lost in the first three rounds at the All England club and while she was broken in the opening game of the match, her impressive run in the early stages of the tournament never looked in danger once she had fought back to win the opening set.

Rybakina won 22 of her 24 points on first serve in the match and will face Germany's Laura Siegemund in round two.

Pegula also made a strong start, cruising past her fellow American Ashlyn Krueger.

It only took Pegula, who recently won the Berlin Ladies Open, 49 minutes to triumph 6-2 6-0 on No.2 Court. 

Pegula did not concede a single break-point opportunity in a dominant performance.

Gauff cruised through to the second round at Wimbledon - null
Wimbledon 2024 First Round: Coco Gauff Dominates Caroline Dolehide With Statement Win

BY Stats Perform

Data Debrief: Vondrousova makes unwanted history

Vondrousova is the first Wimbledon champion to crash out in the first round of the subsequent year's tournament for 30 years.

The last player to suffer that fate was seven-time Wimbledon champion Steffi Graf, who fell at the first hurdle in 1994.

Graf went on to win Wimbledon on two more occasions in 1995 and 1996, so Vondrouosva will hope she can also bounce back after a chastening afternoon.

She ended the match with 28 unforced errors and committed seven double faults, with Bouzas Maneiro a worthy winner after winning 61 total points to Vondrousova's 43.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  4. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  5. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
Sports News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Marketa Vondrousova Knocked Out In First Round - In Pics
  2. Premier League's Youngest Coach Makes Bold Vow: 'I Want to Challenge the Establishment'
  3. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  4. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Preacher On Run | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign