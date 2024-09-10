Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal had to pull out of the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Sweden due to a back injury. (More Tennis News)
The indoor hard-court contest in Stockholm will be played on September 14-15. In stead, reserve player Aryan Shah has been drafted into the main team after Nagal's withdrawal while Manas Dhamne has been put on standby.
Former national champion Ashutosh Singh has been named as new coach of the national team.
Who Is Aryan Shah?
Aryan Shah is a resident of Bhuj, Gujarat. He was born on 21st November 2005 and is known to play right-handed as well as two-handed backhand.
Moreover, he is the youngest player among the top 30 players around the Indian circuit.
“I’m happy with the selection. It was on expected lines. To be part of the team as one of its youngest players is something I’m really looking forward to," Aryan was quoted in the Asian Voice.
Did You Know - Aryan had also teamed up with former tennis player Bjorn Borg's son Leo Borg for an ITF tournament game in Kingston, Jamaica earlier this year.