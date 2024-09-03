Tennis

US Open: Navarro Stages Superb Comeback To Reach First Major Semi-final

Emma Navarro staged a stunning second-set comeback against Paula Badosa to reach her first career grand slam semi-final at the US Open on Tuesday

Emma Navarro is into the US Open semi-finals
Emma Navarro staged a stunning second-set comeback against Paula Badosa to reach her first career grand slam semi-final at the US Open on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

The American looked to be heading to a decider but put together an incredible run to win 6-2 7-5 on Arthur Ashe Stadium in 74 minutes.

Navarro had never made it past the first round in her previous appearances at Flushing Meadows but has followed up her Wimbledon quarter-final run with another impressive showing.

Badosa, who has been on a recent resurgence with her title in Washington last month, struggled to gain a foothold, losing her serve twice in the first set and failing to get a break in the penultimate game.

She looked back to her usual self in the second though, racing into a commanding 5-1 lead, only to see it slip away from her.

Buoyed by her home crowd, Navarro won the next six games in a row to set up a meeting with either Qinwen Zheng or Aryna Sabalenka in the next round.

Data Debrief: Breaking new ground

It has already been quite the year for Navarro, winning her first WTA Tour title in Hobart in January before reaching her first grand slam quarter-final in Wimbledon.

But her performance in her home tournament has the potential to be the pick of the year. Into her first major semis, she is also now guaranteed a top-10 debut next week.

Navarro is the sixth player in the last 40 years to make the women's singles semi-finals at the US Open without a win at the event entering the tournament, after Steffi Graf (1985), Venus Williams (1997), Yanana Wickmayer (2009), Bianca Andreescu (2019) & Emma Raducanu (2021).

