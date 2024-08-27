Tennis

Sumit Nagal Bows Out Of US Open With Straight-Sets Loss To Tallon Griekspoor In First Round

With his appearance at the Flushing Meadows, the 73rd-ranked Sumit Nagal became the first Indian since 2019 to compete in all four Grand Slams of a calendar year

Sumit-Nagal-US-Open-first-round-vs-tallon-griekspoor-AP-photo
Sumit Nagal in action during his first-round match against Tallon Griekspoor at US Open. Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
info_icon

Indian tennis ace Sumit Nagal crashed out in the first round of US Open 2024 on Tuesday morning (August 27). Nagal went down in straight sets to Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor to end India's singles challenge at the American Grand Slam. (More Tennis News)

After losing the first two sets in a straightforward manner, Nagal took the fight to Griekspoor in the third, breaking the Dutchman's serve which led to a tiebreak. But his opponent prevailed narrowly there, as the final scoreline read 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) in Griekspoor's favour.

Reigning US Open champion, Novak Djokovic - null
Novak Djokovic Hoping Paris Olympics Gold Will Spur Him To US Open Success

BY Stats Perform

Nevertheless, with his appearance at the Flushing Meadows, the 73rd-ranked Nagal became the first Indian since 2019 to play in all four Grand Slams of a calendar year. Before Nagal, it was Prajnesh Gunneswaran who had done it in 2019, and Yuki Bhambri achieved the feat in 2018.

The 27-year-old from Jhajjar, Haryana made it to the second round in the Australian Open but failed to cross the opening hurdle at the French Open as well as Wimbledon. Nagal was also shown the exit door in the first round of the Paris Olympics by Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy: 10 Players Who Will Try To Push Hard For Test Selection
  2. KL Rahul Seeking Lucknow Super Giants Retention? Rumors Spark As He Meets With Owner Sanjiv Goenka
  3. Veterans Axed, Five Uncapped Players Called Up For England's White-ball Series Against Australia
  4. Pakistan And Bangladesh Face WTC Points Deductions For Slow Over Rate In First Test
  5. BCCI Introduces Prize Money For Players In All Junior And Women Events
Football News
  1. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
  2. Football Transfers: Paulo Dybala Debated Saudi Pro League Move Before Settling On Roma Stay
  3. Verona 0-3 Juventus, Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic Double Keeps Thiago Motta's Perfect Start Going
  4. 'A True Gentleman' - Tributes Pour In For Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson
  5. Mohammedan SC Faces Setback As Investors Withdraw; Club Remains Hopeful For ISL Debut
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Former Champion Dominic Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams With First-Round Loss
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Varvara Gracheva, US Open: Defending Champion Storms Into Second Round - Match Report
  3. Novak Djokovic Hoping Paris Olympics Gold Will Spur Him To US Open Success
  4. Carlos Alcaraz At US Open Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Radu Albot Live Streaming, US Open 2024: When And Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Student Outfit To Carry Out 'Nabanna Abhijan' Today; Bengal Police Calls It 'Illegal'
  2. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  3. The Winner Comes Second In India's New Political Landscape
  4. Broadcast Bill, Waqf Amendment And Lateral Entry: Is BJP On The Backfoot?
  5. The Sangh Parivar's 'Non-Negotiable Targets' Are In The Doldrums
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  2. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  3. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  4. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  5. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
World News
  1. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  2. Canada To Cut Intake Of Low-Wage Foreign Workers, Trudeau Hints At Major Immigration Changes
  3. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  4. Japan Issues 'Strong Protest' After China Violates Airspace, Scrambles Jets
  5. Macron Breaks Silence On Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Decision 'Not Political'
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know