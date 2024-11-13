Tennis

Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date

Due to adverse weather conditions, the Spain vs Poland 2024 Billie Jean King Cup final tie has been postponed. Check the new dates here

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
spain-vs-poland-billie-jean-king-cup
Billie Jean King Cup. Photo: X | Billie Jean King Cup
info_icon

The 2024 Billie Jean King Cup finals first round tie between Spain and Poland set to be held on November 13, Wednesday are called off due to a severe weather alert in Malaga, Spain issued by local and regional authorities. (More Tennis News)

The match will now take place on Friday, November 15, starting at 10 am local tome.

The decision to postpone the tie was made following guidance from relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees, due to the heavy rainfall in the city.

The officials of the tournament stated via their X (former Twitter handle), "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Message for ticket holders: The Spain versus Poland tie which was originally scheduled for 13 November at 5pm has been rescheduled to Friday November 15 at 10am."

Fans need not worry about their tickets as they are still valid for the new date and time to watch the tennis matches in Malaga.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Shami Bowls As Bengal Hit 228 Vs MP; K'taka In A Spot Of Bother Vs UP
  2. India Vs Pakistan: Ban 'IND Vs PAK Matches Until Diplomatic Issues Are Resolved', Rashid Latif Urges ICC
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Key Roles For 'Pant, Carey', Indian Batters To 'Struggle' Vs Aussie Pacers
  4. Oman Vs Netherlands 1st T20I, Toss Update: OMA Elect To Field First - Check Playing XIs
  5. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee’s Advice For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma – ‘Hit Reset’ For Border Gavaskar Test Series
Football News
  1. Manchester United: Tyrell Malacia Makes Injury Comeback For Under-21s After 17 Months Out
  2. Manchester City 2-0 Hammarby, Women's Champions League: Gareth Taylor Pleased With MCFC's Physical Test
  3. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  4. CAN Women's Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
  5. UWCL: Man City, Arsenal Record Victories In Europe
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chennai Doctor Stabbing Brings Back Safety Of Indian Healthcare Workers In Focus
  2. A Hate Bandwagon Travels To Jharkhand
  3. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 59.28% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM
  4. Day In Pics: November 13, 2024
  5. Maharashtra Polls: ‘Muslims Will Never Get Quota’, ‘Restoration Of Article 370 Impossible’, Declares Amit Shah
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  2. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  3. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  4. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  5. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
World News
  1. Netanyahu's Psychological Campaign: Video Messages To Iranians And Lebanese
  2. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
  3. Iran Publicly Executes Serial Rapist Accused By Nearly 200 Women In 20 Years
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. From Iraq, Libya To The United States - Women Across The World Pushed Back In Time
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 59.28% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign