Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date

The 2024 Billie Jean King Cup finals first round tie between Spain and Poland set to be held on November 13, Wednesday are called off due to a severe weather alert in Malaga, Spain issued by local and regional authorities. (More Tennis News)
The match will now take place on Friday, November 15, starting at 10 am local tome.
The decision to postpone the tie was made following guidance from relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees, due to the heavy rainfall in the city.
The officials of the tournament stated via their X (former Twitter handle), "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Message for ticket holders: The Spain versus Poland tie which was originally scheduled for 13 November at 5pm has been rescheduled to Friday November 15 at 10am."
Fans need not worry about their tickets as they are still valid for the new date and time to watch the tennis matches in Malaga.