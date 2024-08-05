Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph

Sebastian Korda triumphed at the Washington Open, replicating the success of his father from 1992. (More Tennis News)
Korda, who comes from a hugely successful sporting family, came from a set down to beat Flavio Cobolli 4-6 6-2 6-0 on Sunday.
In the process, Korda and Petr became the first father-son duo to win the same title in the history of the ATP Tour.
"I've been coming to this tournament since I was a teenager. We [the Korda family] have a lot of history with this tournament," the 24-year-old said.
"One of my biggest goals was one day coming here and hopefully winning the tournament and putting my name up there on the stadium.
"This is probably the most special moment of my career so far."
Korda's victory sees him rise up to world number 18 and marks the second Tour-level title of his career, after he triumphed in Parma in 2021.