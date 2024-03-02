San Diego Open 2024: Top-seeded Jessica Pegula Upsets Anna Blinkova To Enter Semi-Finals

“Anna's always a really tough competitor,” Pegula said. “She makes you really have to earn it. I feel like I started out playing really well, then she changed up her game plan and started hitting a lot of high balls. I wasn't stepping in and was getting frustrated. I reeled off some really bad errors for a couple of games there, but I managed to find my range.”

Pegula finished with 24 winners. She made 17 unforced errors, the majority of which came in the second set.