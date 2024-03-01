Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Ankita Raina to lead Indian Challenge In China

Besides India and hosts China, the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event will also feature teams representing Chinese Taipei, Pacific Oceania and South Korea

P
PTI
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Besides Ankita Raina, the other India team members for the April 8-13 event in Changsha are Sahaja Yamalapalli, Rutuja Bhosale, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Prarthana Thombare. Photo: FIle
info_icon

India's top singles player Ankita Raina will spearhead the country's challenge in the Billie Jean King Cup (Asia/Oceania Group I) to be held in China next month. (More Tennis News)

Besides Ankita, the other team members for the April 8-13 event in Changsha are Sahaja Yamalapalli, Rutuja Bhosale, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Prarthana Thombare.

The All India Tennis Association has included Vaidehee Choudhary in the reserves. Former player Shalini Thakur Chawla will be the captain of the side.

Besides India and hosts China, Chinese Taipei, Pacific Oceania and Korea will aim to progress further in the top international team tournament.

"We are thrilled to announce the lineup representing India at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event," said AITA secretary-general in a statement.

"We have full confidence in their abilities to compete at the highest level," he added.

During the 2023 edition of the tournament held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, India had won two of their five engagements, finishing fourth in a six-team pool.

Tags

Tennis

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement