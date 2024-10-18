Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to lock horns for the 61st and last time as the two legends meet in the third-place play-off match of the 6 Kings Slam tennis tournament going on in Saudi Arabia. (More Tennis News)
It is going to be an emotional game for every tennis fan as the two legends who have given countless memories for over a decade and a half will now never be seen against each other. Even though a third place finish is on the line, not many would care. All eyes would be on just how the final game of this hallowed rivalry goes.
Nadal is set to hang his boots after a storied career that included 22 Grand Slams and a domination at the Roland Garros that the world had never seen. The King Of Clay will put curtains on his professional career in the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month.
Before that, for one final time, he will meet Djokovic. The Serb leads the head to head record between the two 31-29. The 24-time Grand Slam champion lost to World No 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of the 6 Kings Slam while the Spaniard went down to Carlos Alcaraz in the same stage to set up an iconic end to the rivalry.
Wondering how to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic at the 6 Kings Slam? Here is how you can watch the epic end to the Nadal-Djokovic rivalry live in India.
Rafal Nadal vs Novak Djokovic 6 Kings Slam match live streaming details
Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic match at the 6 Kings Slam is on Saturday, October 19 at The Venue in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.
Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic match at the 6 Kings Slam will begin at 10pm IST on Saturday, October 19.
Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic match at the 6 Kings Slam can be live streamed on DAZN website for free.