Tennis

Queens Club Championship 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India

The Queens Club Championship is an ATP 500 event held at the Queens Club in West Kensington. The tournament is one among the oldest grass court events and acts as a warm-up for Wimbledon

AP
Alcaraz celebrates his victory Photo: AP
info_icon

The Queens Club Championship is an ATP 500 event held at the Queens Club in West Kensington. The tournament is one among the oldest grass court events and acts as a warm-up for Wimbledon each year. (More Tennis News)

The first edition of the tournament was started in the year 1881 and Andy Murray is the most successful in the event’s history with five titles to his name. 

The 2023 edition of the tournament was won by Carlos Alcaraz and the 21-year-old faces a stiff competition this time around to defend his title. The Spaniard will face Francisco Cerundolo in the first round. 

Holger Rune, Ben Shelton, Ugo Hubert, Alex de Minaur, Tommy Paul and Sebastian Baez are among the other seeded players at the event

Live Streaming Details For Queens Club Championship 2024:

When and where to watch the Queens Club Championship 2024 live in India?

The Queens Club Championship tennis tournament will unfortunately be unavailable live in India

Where will the Queens Club Championship 2024 tennis tournament live streamed in India?

Tennis fans in India can live stream the Queens Club Championship 2024 tennis tournament on the Tennis Tv app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi Vows To Raise Issue Of Kashmiri Prisoners In Parliament
  2. Karnataka: Petrol, Diesel Price Up By Rs 3 With Sales Tax Hike; BJP Slams Congress, Seeks Rollback
  3. Noida Woman Alleges She Found Centipede Inside Amul Ice Cream Ordered Online | Video
  4. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  5. Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi Allocates Portfolios To Ministers; Keeps Home, Finance | Know Who Gets What
Entertainment News
  1. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  2. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
  3. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  4. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  5. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
Sports News
  1. England Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Live Scores: Bairstow Caught Off Guard - Big Wicket For NAM
  2. Queens Club Championship 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
  3. Nottingham Open Quarter-finals: Ons Jabeur Edged Out By Karolina Pliskova
  4. Italy Vs Albania: Nedim Bajrami Scores Fastest Goal In Euros History
  5. Spain 3-0 Croatia: Lamine Yamal Revels In 'Dream' Euros
World News
  1. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  2. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
  3. Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza
  4. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  5. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow