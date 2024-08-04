Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz to win his first-ever, long-awaited Olympic gold medal to complete the career Golden Slam. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
The Serb, put on a clay-court masterclass to beat Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) in front of a packed Phillipe Chatrier crowd.
He sealed the medal with a solid forehand, and then turned towards his box in pure disbelief after a draining match that lasted close to three hours.
“We almost played three hours for two sets. It was an incredible battle, incredible fight. When the last shot went past him, that was the only moment I actually thought I could win the match. I mean I believed that I could win, but to actually win it, because he keeps on coming back. He keeps on asking me to play my best tennis,” Djokovic was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour.
Djokovic now has joined an elite list to win the Golden Slam (four major titles and Olympic Gold) in singles after Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.