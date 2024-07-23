Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time

Marketa Vondrousova has withdrawn from the upcoming Paris Olympics with a hand injury. (More Tennis News)
The former Wimbledon champion, whose title defence was ended by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round earlier this month, was a silver medallist in Tokyo three years ago, losing out on gold to Belinda Bencic.
The Czech was aiming to go the extra step this time around at Roland-Garros, where she reached the French Open final in 2019.
However, Vondrousova has instead chosen to focus on preparing for the final major of 2024 at the US Open in August.
"I am very sorry, but due to health reasons, I will not be participating in this year's Olympic Games in Paris," she posted on Instagram.
"I hoped until the last moment that I could go at least in doubles, but problems with my hand won't allow me on the court."
Vondrousova joins Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur and Emma Raducanu on the absentee list for the women's tournament, while the men's event will not feature world number seven Hubert Hurkacz.
Meanwhile, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, ranked seventh in the world, has also withdrawn from the men's competition.
The 27-year-old has not recovered from a knee injury which forced him to retire from his second-round match at Wimbledon.
"My rehabilitation is going very well, and I am making continuous progress," he said in a video posted on his Instagram Stories. "However, my team and I have decided that I am unable to compete in the Olympic Games in Paris.
"This was a very, very difficult decision because I have always dreamed of representing Poland at the Olympics, being able to win a medal for the national team, but unfortunately, my health does not allow it this year."