Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe

John McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic's triumph at the Paris Olympics has separated him from the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. (More Sports News)
Djokovic, who won gold at the Games against Carlos Alcaraz, is preparing for the US Open in a bid to claim a 25th grand slam title at Flushing Meadows.
The Serbian's win at Roland-Garros saw him become only the second player in the Open Era to have won all four grand slams, the gold medal at the Olympics and the ATP Tour Finals, along with Andre Agassi.
He also became the oldest player to secure a gold medal in either the men’s or women’s Singles at the Games, since the sport’s reinstatement as an Olympic event in 1988.
Djokovic has won three US Open titles across his illustrious career, with his success over Daniil Medvedev in 2023 the last time he won a grand slam.
That victory saw him move two ahead of Nadal as the player with the most grand slam titles, while also going four clear of the retired Federer in the process.
The trio once had a two-decade-long stranglehold on the men's game, but the current world number two is the last man standing this year.
And McEnroe, who lined up alongside Djokovic in a practice match against Alcaraz and Agassi on Thursday, believes the Serbian has already assumed the greatest of all time status.
"He's looking to sort of separate himself from Federer and Nadal, that's really is what it boils down to," said McEnroe.
"He seems to have already done that in a way. He's won the Olympics, won everything, won more than those guys.
"To me, you’d have to ask him, but it (more success) is gravy. He sort of put himself there already."