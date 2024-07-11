Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match

Novak Djokovic will battle it out against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti for a spot in the 2024 Wimbledon finals on Friday, July 12. (More Tennis News)
The Serb has rather had a decent draw, with his semi-final qualification coming after Australia’s Alex de Minaur withdrew from the tournament with an injury.
Lorenzo Musetti overcame a tough, five-set thriller against United States’ Taylor Fritz in the previous encounter and will be hopeful of riding the confidence wave.
Here is everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, Wimbledon 2024 semi-final match live streaming
When to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, Wimbledon 2024 semi-final?
The Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Wimbledon 2024 semi-final match will be played on Friday, July 12 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London (Time to be decided).
Where to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Wimbledon 2024 semi-final match ?
Wimbledon 2024 matches will be live on the Star Sports network for the fans in India.
Live streaming of the games from Wimbledon 2024 will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast Wimbledon on BBC One and BBC Two.