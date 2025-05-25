Tennis

Novak Djokovic Vs Hubert Hurkacz, Geneva Open Final: Serbian Finally Clinches 100th ATP Title

Novak Djokovic made more tennis history by winning a 100th career singles title on Saturday (May 25, 2025) and his first in a city that is special to his family. Djokovic finally reached his century after rallying to beat Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) in more than three hours in the Geneva Open final. He lost his two previous finals since his 99th title win nine months ago at the Paris Olympics at Roland-Garros. He joins tennis greats Jimmy Connors, who has a record 109 titles, and Roger Federer on 103 as the only men with a century of tournament wins in the Open era. The 100th followed a typically tough and hard-working match, two days after his 38th birthday and surrounded by his family in the Swiss city where some relatives reside.