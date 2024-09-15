Tennis

Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings

The Serbian has struggled with injuries and a lack of form in 2024, and he will finish a calendar year without a Grand Slam title for the first time since 2017

Serbia's Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic "can't say" if he will compete in the upcoming ATP Finals in November as he becomes more selective about which tournaments he participates in. (More Tennis News)

His last major triumph came at the US Open last year, but he failed to defend his crown, suffering a shock early exit to Alexei Popyrin in the third round at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic is just one grand slam trophy away from becoming the outright record holder, currently sitting level with Margaret Court on 24 titles.

He reached the Wimbledon final in July, only to lose out to Carlos Alcaraz, though he did win his first Olympic gold in Paris by beating the Spaniard the following month.

The 37-year-old is currently representing Serbia at the Davis Cup and stressed that he will be prioritising certain tournaments over others.

"Torino is not my goal at all, to be honest, I am not chasing ATP Finals, I am not chasing the rankings etc," he told Serbian reporters after beating Greece's Ioannis Xilas on Saturday.

"As far as I am concerned, I am done with those tournaments for my career. Whether I will play other tournaments this year or in the future, I can't say right now.

"My main priorities are playing for the national team and slams, everything else is less important.

"Weeks like these represent another motivation, they inspire me to keep going, they awake those butterflies in my belly.

"I thought that I would never have to seek motivation anywhere, it all used to come naturally – automatically – but that has not been the case in the last few years.

"In order to prolong my career, I need to enjoy, I need to choose wisely tournaments I am going to play."

Following the Davis Cup, Djokovic will play in an exhibition tournament in Sofia and in the ATP 1000 event in Shanghai at the start of October.

"After that [Shanghai], I am going to see what I am going to do," Djokovic added.

"Usually in my career I used to have my schedule ready six months in advance, but nowadays, that's not the case. Now it's more spontaneous.

"Firstly, I need to physically, emotionally and mentally rest in order to even start thinking what I want to do next, in what way, how much and where."

