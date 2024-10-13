Ningbo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Prize Money, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The seventh edition of the Ningbo Open is about to begin with the best of the women's tennis world set to congregate in the Chinese city for the tournament. (More Tennis News)
Ningbo Open 2024 was originally scheduled as a WTA 250 tournament in September but was upgraded to WTA 500 competition after the cancellation of the Zhengzhou Open and the dates were moved to October.
10 of the top 20 players in the WTA Singles Rankings are scheduled to compete for the outdoor hard-court title in Ningbo. Keep reading to know all the major details about the 2024 Ningbo Open tennis tournament.
Ningbo Open 2024 Schedule
Ningbo Open 2024 begins Monday, October 14 with the final scheduled a week later on Sunday, October 20. The qualifiers for the tournament are scheduled for October 12 and 13.
Ningbo Open 2024 Draw
Ningbo Open 2024 Prize Money
The champion of the tournament will get 500 points and $142,000. The runners-up gets $87,655.
Ningbo Open 2024 Defending Champion
Ons Jabeur won the Ningbo Open title last year but she will not be in the Chinese city to defend her crown due to an injury.
Ningbo Open 2024 Live Streaming
The live streaming and broadcast details of the 2024 Ningbo Open in India are still not known. We will update this place as soon as we find the information.