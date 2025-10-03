Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

Novak Djokovic beat Marin Cilic 7-6, 6-4 in Shanghai Masters opener
Novak Djokovic kick-started his bid for a record-extending fifth Shanghai Masters crown with a straight-sets victory over Marin Cilic in his opener on Friday.
Djokovic was pushed all the way in the first set but found his rhythm to clinch a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 win in one hour and 55 minutes.
The Serb, who sprinkled sawdust on his hands to combat the humidity, started the match with a love serve, but Cilic matched him blow for blow in the opening stages.
The Croatian then forced two break points at 5-5 but could not convert them. In the tie-break, Djokovic dropped the first point on serve but rounded out the set by winning the final four points.
Djokovic then took control of the second set, getting an early break in the third game, despite appearing to hurt his back, converting his only break point of the match.
Cilic forced another two break points in what proved to be the final game, but after failing to take his chance, Djokovic got over the line on his first match point.
Elsewhere, Ben Shelton suffered an early exit in Shanghai, losing in straight sets to David Goffin.
The Belgian took just 78 minutes to get his 6-2 6-4 victory over the line, and became the fourth-oldest player to defeat a top-10 player in men's singles at the Shanghai Masters.
Data Debrief: Djokovic shows Cilic dominance
Cilic is now the seventh opponent Djokovic has defeated 20+ times at ATP level – the 38-year-old is the only player in the Open Era to defeat five or more opponents on 20 or more occasions.
It was Djokovic's 40th win at the Shanghai Masters, making this the seventh ATP Masters 1000 event in which he has claimed that milestone.
Since the format's introduction in 1990, Djokovic (38 years and 133 days) is now the oldest player to defeat a grand slam champion at an ATP Masters 1000 event.