Tennis

Libema Open: Jessica Pegula Victorious In Injury Comeback

The American pulled out of the French Open due to back and neck injuries that have kept her out since April but made her return with a 6-2, 6-2 win in just 58 minutes

Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula eased past Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets on her return from injury at the Libema Open on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

The American pulled out of the French Open due to back and neck injuries that have kept her out since April but made her return with a 6-2, 6-2 win in just 58 minutes.

Sasnovich matched Pegula in the opening four games, with both players trading points, but the world number five soon gained her foothold to cruise through the rest of the first set.

Pegula remained in control in the second, despite Sasnovich's late attempt at a comeback, but the Belarusian could not do enough to stop the top seed from advancing.

Pegula will now face Aleksandra Krunic or Jessika Ponchet in the next round. 

Data Debrief: Pegula puts injury worries behind her

Pegula last played in America's Billie Jean King Cup victory in April, but she showed no signs of rustiness on her return to the court.

She showed no signs of rustiness though, hitting nine winners and just six unforced errors on her way to sealing her victory. 

