Katie Boulter Vs Marta Kostyuk Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

Britain's Boulter will take on Kostyuk in the women's singles 1st round
Katie Boulter of Britain will take on Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in their US Open 2025 women's singles first-round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Tuesday (August 26, 2025). Watch the Boulter vs Kostyuk tennis match live today.
Following a string of poor performances, Boulter is looking to reignite her season at the final Grand Slam event of the year. The 29-year-old failed to register a win in her previous four WTA events, and she is unseeded at the Big Apple event.
Seeded 27th, Kostyuk has had her own hurdles to overcome. The 27-year-old Monte Carlo resident was forced to withdraw from both the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open -- first during a quarter-final against Elena Rybakina, and later before a third-round match against eventual champion, Iga Swiatek -- due to ongoing fitness issues.
Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk Head-To-Head Record
This US Open first-round match marks only the second meeting between Boulter and Kostyuk on the WTA Tour. Their previous encounter came in the final of the 2024 San Diego Open, where Boulter registered a come-from-behind 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win, claiming her second of four career WTA titles.
The winner of the Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk match will face Zeynep Sönmez for a place in the third round. The Turkish youngster beat American qualifier Katie Volynets in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) in the first round.
When and where is the Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk, Women's Singles 1st Round match at US Open 2025?
The Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk, Women's Singles 1st Round match will be played on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at Grandstand. The match will get started at 8:30 PM IST.
Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk, Women's Singles 1st Round, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.