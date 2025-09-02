Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Jessica Pegula faces Barbora Krejcikova in the first women’s singles quarter-final at the US Open 2025 Grand Slam. Get the Pegula vs Krejcikova tennis match preview, head-to-head record, recent form, and match prediction

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pegula has won all her matches in straight sets, including a 54-minute win over Ann Li

  • Krejcikova saved eight match points to defeat Taylor Townsend in a fourth-round thriller

  • Krejcikova leads 2-1 in the head-to-head, including a win at WTA Finals 2024

  • Pegula reached the final last year; this is her third US Open quarter-final

  • The winner will meet Sabalenka or Vondrousova in the semi-final

Jessica Pegula takes on Barbora Krejcikova in the first quarter-final match of the US Open 2025 women’s singles event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Tuesday (September 2). Watch the Pegula vs Krejcikova Grand Slam tennis match today.

Pegula, the fourth seed, arrives in strong form, having not dropped a set in the previous four rounds. She defeated Ann Li 6-1, 6-2 in just 54 minutes, continuing her efficient run after wins over Mayar Sherif, Anna Blinkova, and Victoria Azarenka.

This is the third US Open quarter-final for the 31-year-old American. She lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the final last year, which remains her best Grand Slam run.

Unseeded Krejcikova’s path has been more turbulent. She saved eight match points in a dramatic fourth-round win over Taylor Townsend, prevailing 1-6, 7-6(13), 6-3. Earlier, she came through three-set battles against Emma Navarro and cruised past Moyuka Uchijima and Victoria Mboko.

The 29-year-old Czech's best singles result at the US Open was a quarter-final appearance in 2021, and this marks her second time reaching the last-eight stage in New York.

Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Head-To-Head Record

This will be their fourth career meeting on the WTA Tour. Jessica Pegula won their first meeting at the 2023 Australian Open, but Barbora Krejcikova has taken the last two, including a straight-sets win at the WTA Finals 2024. The Czech now leads the head-to-head record 2-1.

Considering her efficient performances and minimal time spent on court, Pegula is the fresher player and has looked composed throughout the tournament. However, Krejcikova's resilience and variety could pose problems if the match extends.

Given Pegula's consistency and home support, she is slightly favoured to win, likely in three sets. The winner will face either top seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-final.

Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match be played?

The Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Tuesday, September 2 at around 9:00 PM IST.

Where will the Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match be telecast and live streamed?

The Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Published At:
