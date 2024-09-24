A number of high-ranked players like Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to brighten their chances for the season-ending ATP Finals, when they take the tennis court for Japan Open 2024, which starts in Tokyo on Wednesday, September 25. (More Tennis News)
US Open finalist Fritz will take on Frenchman Arthur Fils in the opening round, while second seed Hubert Hurkacz will meet USA's Marcos Giron. Tsitsipas and Ruud will also play their respective openers on Wednesday, which will witness round of 32 action.
If Fritz prevails over Fils, he could face Matteo Berrettini in the second round. The Italian, who has won three tour-level titles this year, will be up against Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulpin his first match. The final will be played on Tuesday, October 2.
The ATP 500 event is the longest-running ATP Tour tournament in Asia, and was first held in 1972. It is played at the Ariake Colosseum, a large tennis centre comprising 48 courts and a stadium with one of the first retractable roofs in tennis. Home favourite Kei Nishikori had won the 2012 and 2014 titles.
Japan Open 2024 Schedule
First round (round of 32): Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26
Round of 16: Friday, September 27
Quarter-finals: Saturday, September 28
Semi-finals: Monday, September 30
Final: Tuesday, October 1
Japan Open 2024: Live Streaming Details
The ATP 500 event will be live streamed on the Tennis TV app and website in India.