Tennis

Jannik Sinner Says Next Generation 'Pushing Each Other', After US Open Title

Italy's Jannik Sinner became the third youngest player in the Open Era to win the title at the Cincinnati Open and Flushing Meadows during the same season after Andy Roddick (2003) and John McEnroe (1981)

Jannik Sinner celebrates his US Open win
After triumphing at Flushing Meadows, Jannik Sinner feels the next generation of stars on the ATP Tour push each other on. (Full US Open Coverage | More Tennis News)

Sinner won his second grand slam title by beating Taylor Fritz 6-3 6-4 7-5 in the US Open final on Sunday.

And while Novak Djokovic is still going strong, Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are spearheading a new generation of stars that are already living up to their potential.

"I feel like the new generation, we push each other," the world number one told ESPN after his win over 26-year-old Fritz.

"I always have players who are going to make me a better player, because there are going to be times where they beat me.

"Then you have to try to find a way how to win against certain players."

Alcaraz was among those to congratulate Sinner, with the Spaniard posting on his Instagram story after the final.

Fritz, meanwhile, became the second oldest American male in the Open Era to reach a maiden men's singles final at a grand slam, after MaliVai Washington (27 years 15 days) at Wimbledon in 1996.

He was looking to emulate Roddick's success from 2003, ending a 21-year wait for a homegrown champion at Flushing Meadows, but could not get over the line.

"There's obviously a lot of positives, and when I get some time to cool down then I'll be happy about the fact that I made it to the finals," reflected Fritz, who feels like he let fans down.

"But right now I'm pretty disappointed in just a lot of things on the court, how I played, how I hit certain shots. It sucks.

"And I'm not saying that it necessarily would have made a difference. I don't know if it would have, but I just would have liked to have played better and given myself a better chance. It's really disappointing right now.

"I feel like the fans obviously, American fans, been wanting a men's champion for a long time, and I'm pretty upset with how I played. I feel like, I don't know, I feel like I almost let a lot of people down."

