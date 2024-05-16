Tennis

Italian Open: Tommy Paul Beats Hubert Hurkacz In Rome Thriller To Enter ATP 1000 Semi-Final

After beating Daniil Medvedev in the previous round, Tommy Paul has now won back-to-back matches against top-10 opponents for the first time in his professional career with his victory over Hubert Hurkacz

Tommy Paul downed Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarter-final.
Tommy Paul reached the semi-final of the Italian Open after pulling through a rollercoaster clash with Hubert Hurkacz on Thursday. (More Tennis News)

The number 14 seed downed Hurkacz 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarter-final, keeping his composure during his two hours and 43 minutes on the court.

After winning the first set, Hurkacz fought back to win the second, but the American was not out of the contest yet as he clawed back from 0-2 down early in the third.

He closed out the win in a dramatic fashion, fending off six break points while letting three of his own slip, to eventually set up a semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas or Nicolas Jerry on Friday. 

Data Debrief: Into the final four

After beating Daniil Medvedev in the previous round, Paul has now won back-to-back matches against top-10 opponents for the first time in his professional career with his victory over Hurkacz. 

Paul earned his 150th tour-level win to take him through to his third Masters 1000 semi-final, as he aims to become the first American finalist in Rome since Andre Agassi in 2002.

