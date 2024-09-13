Tennis

India Vs Sweden: Sumit Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials

The Indian Davis Cup team are all set to take on Sweden in the World Group I, however Nagal's criticism has put some extra eyeballs ahead of this important tie

Sumit-Nagal-Australian-Open-Tennis
File photo of India's top-ranked singles tennis player Sumit Nagal in action at Australian Open 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal has voiced his displeasure at the All India Tennis Association (AITA) officials on social media after a photograph of the latter was posted online ahead of the country's Davis Cup World Group I tie against Sweden starting on Saturday, September 14 in Stockholm. (Streaming | More Tennis News)

The image, taken by Rakesh Tiwari who is the Charge d’Affaires of the Indian Embassy in Stockholm, sees the Indian Davis Cup officials posing at the front whereas the players were pushed at the back. Nagal made his feelings heard by tweeting on X. He posted, “Maybe it’s time to get players in the front row as well?”

The Indian team has not beaten Sweden in Davis Cup history and has landed in Stockholm without its best singles and doubles players -- Nagal and Yuki Bhambri -- for contrasting reasons.

Yet, the side would back itself to buck the trend in the sixth attempt, considering that the Swedish line-up is not intimidating.

The home conditions with the medium-speed court on offer, though, would certainly help Sweden more in the indoor tie at the Royal Tennis Hall as India would have preferred a faster court, given the fact that it has big servers.

The Davis Cup draw will be held on Friday. The first day will feature singles matches while the doubles and reverse singles will be played on Sunday.

The winner of the tie will advance to next year's Qualifiers while the loser will play World Group I play-offs.

(With PTI inputs)

