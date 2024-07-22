Tennis

Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev

Fils triumphed 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-1) in a three-and-a-half-hour marathon, saving a remarkable 21 of 22 break points, including five in the final set, to follow up his 2023 triumph in Lyon

arthur fils-hamburg open-tennis
Arthur Fils claimed his second ATP-level title on Sunday
info_icon

Arthur Fils came through a decisive tie-break to beat home favourite Alexander Zverev in the Hamburg Open final, securing his second ATP-level title. (More Tennis News)

The 20-year-old triumphed 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-1) in a three-and-a-half-hour marathon, saving a remarkable 21 of 22 break points, including five in the final set, to follow up his 2023 triumph in Lyon.

Fils raced into a 3-0 lead in the opener before having to fend off four break points in the fifth game as he took the lead, but defending champion Zverev roared back in the second set.

Swedish Open winner Nuno Borges - null
Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title

BY Stats Perform

Zverev got the breakthrough six games into a back-and-forth second as the big-serving German forced a decider.

Having saved break points at 4-4 and 5-5 in the third, Fils came on strong in the tie-break, recording the biggest win of his career and his fourth versus a top-10 opponent.

Data Debrief: Fils' rise continues as Zverev falls short

Fils is just the second player aged under 21 to triumph at the Hamburg Open, after Roger Federer in 2002 and Lorenzo Musetti in 2022. 

Zverev, meanwhile, missed the chance to become the fifth man to defend the Hamburg title in the Open Era, after Eddie Dibbs (1973-74), Andre Medvedev (1994-95), Federer (2004-05) and Nikoloz Basilashvili (2018-19).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Hails England Hero Shoaib Bashir After Five-for Seals Series Win
  2. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Five-star Shoaib Bashir Secures England Series Win Over West Indies
  3. India Vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs NEP-W Match
  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs UAE-W Match
  5. PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Pakistan Women Beat Nepal By Nine Wickets In Dambulla
Football News
  1. ISL 2024-25: Young Striker Alan Saji Joins FC Goa
  2. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
  3. Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp
  4. Erik Ten Hag Convinced Antony Can Still Be A Success At Manchester United
  5. Domagoj Vida Calls Time On International Career With Croatia
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  2. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  3. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  4. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
  5. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Economic Boycott Of Muslims’: MP Mahua Moitra Moves SC Against Kanwar Yatra Eateries Order
  2. Gujarat Reports 13 Fresh Cases, 5 Fatalities Related To Chandipura Virus
  3. More Than 4,500 Indian Students Return From Violence-Hit Bangladesh
  4. India News Highlights: Economic Survey To Be Tabled On Monday; Internet Suspended In Haryana's Nuh
  5. ‘Bowing Before Gun-Toting Forces’: Omar Abdullah Slams Calls For Delaying J&K Polls Amid Terror Attacks
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  2. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  3. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  4. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  5. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
US News
  1. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  2. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
  3. Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement
  4. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
  5. 5 Fun And Simple Ways To Live Sustainably
World News
  1. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  2. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
  3. Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Attacks Intensify As Tensions Rise Between Kyiv And Moscow
  5. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate