Coco Gauff continued her serene start at Wimbledon with an emphatic victory over Anca Todoni in the second round. (More Tennis News)
Having dropped just three games in her first-round win two days ago, Gauff was similarly dominant as she triumphed 6-2 6-1 on Court One in just 66 minutes.
Gauff did not drop serve in Wednesday's match and was particularly ruthless while closing out victory in the second set.
The second seed's section of the draw opened up nicely after Sorana Cirstea suffered an early exit, and she will play an unseeded opponent again in round three, either Sonay Kartal or Clara Burel.
Data Debrief: Gauff in fine form
Gauff has become an established grand slam performer and is one of only four players on the WTA Tour with more than 50 major wins since the start of 2020. This was her 51st.
The American needs just one more of those wins to match her previous best Wimbledon result, having reached the fourth round twice before, in 2019 and 2021.
But given her current momentum, Gauff will have bigger ambitions than that.
While anything other than victories would have been stunning upsets across the first two rounds, the emphatic nature of her wins over Caroline Dolehide and qualifier Todoni will come as a huge boost.
Gauff has only been broken once across her two matches so far, and she won 17 of her 20 first-serve points in this match.