French Open 2025 Semi-Finals: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Iga Swiatek To Enter Final

Winner Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, back to the camera, and Poland's Iga Swiatek hug after their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she plays against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek is reflected in a glass as she plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus falls to the ground as she plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek checks a mark on the clay as she plays against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek serves against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek, left, and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose for a picture before their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.