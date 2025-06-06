Tennis

French Open 2025 Semi-Finals: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Iga Swiatek To Enter Final

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka ended Iga Swiatek’s remarkable 26-match unbeaten streak at the French Open, reaching the final in Paris for the first time. Sabalenka used her powerful game to dominate in crucial moments, winning their semifinal match 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 on Thursday. This victory prevented Swiatek from becoming the first woman to win four consecutive championships at this clay-court Grand Slam since the professional era began in 1968. Sabalenka's win also allows her to claim her fourth major title, and her first on surfaces other than hard courts, having previously won two titles at the Australian Open and one at the U.S. Open. The 27-year-old from Belarus took the top WTA ranking from Swiatek last October. Sabalenka will face either No. 2 Coco Gauff or 361st-ranked French wild-card entry Loïs Boisson in the final on Saturday. Impressively, she dominated the final set of the semifinal match, showcasing her strength and determination as she raced through it.