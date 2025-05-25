Tennis

French Open, Day 1: Shelton Beats Sonego; Musetti, Sabalenka Ease Into Second Round

Ben Shelton beat Lorenzo Sonego for the second straight time at a Grand Slam this year, winning 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 under floodlights to reach the second round of the French Open on Sunday (May 25, 2025). Earlier, Lorenzo Musetti and Aryna Sabalenka eased into the second round without dropping a set. The eighth-seeded Musetti won 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 against qualifier Yannick Hanfmann of Germany, after the top-ranked Sabalenka earlier beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 6-0. Jasmine Paolini, last year’s runner-up at Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, had a tougher first-round match. The fourth-seeded Italian dropped serve five times in a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win against Yuan Yue on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

French Open Tennis 2025 Day 1, Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova_1
French Open Day 1: Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates defeating Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.

2/25
French Open Tennis 2025 Day 1, Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova_2
French Open Day 1: Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hits a forehand against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.

3/25
French Open Tennis 2025 Day 1, Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova_3
French Open Day 1: Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova reacts as she plays Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.

4/25
French Open Tennis 2025 Day 1, Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova_4
French Open Day 1: Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.

5/25
French Open Tennis 2025 Day 1, Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova_5
French Open Day 1: Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova reacts as she plays Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.

6/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller_1
French Open Day 1: Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Denmark's Elmer Moller sits during a break as he plays Tommy Paul of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.

7/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller_2
French Open Day 1: Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Tommy Paul of the U.S. serves against Denmark's Elmer Moller, during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.

8/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller_3
French Open Day 1: Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Denmark's Elmer Moller, left, serves against Tommy Paul of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.

9/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Emiliana Arango vs Alexandra Eala_1
French Open Day 1: Emiliana Arango vs Alexandra Eala | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Philippines' Alexandra Eala returns the ball to Colombia's Emiliana Arango, during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

10/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Emiliana Arango vs Alexandra Eala_2
French Open Day 1: Emiliana Arango vs Alexandra Eala | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Colombia's Emiliana Arango returns the ball to Philippines' Alexandra Eala during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

11/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Zeynep Sonmez vs Elina Svitolina_1
French Open Day 1: Zeynep Sonmez vs Elina Svitolina | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina smiles after defeating Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez at the end of their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at Suzanne-Lenglen court at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

12/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Zeynep Sonmez vs Elina Svitolina_2
French Open Day 1: Zeynep Sonmez vs Elina Svitolina | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez returns the ball to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at Suzanne-Lenglen court at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.

13/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Zeynep Sonmez vs Elina Svitolina_3
French Open Day 1: Zeynep Sonmez vs Elina Svitolina | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina hits a forehand against Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at Suzanne-Lenglen court at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.

14/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Zeynep Sonmez vs Elina Svitolina_4
French Open Day 1: Zeynep Sonmez vs Elina Svitolina | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez hits a forehand against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at Suzanne-Lenglen court at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

15/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego_1
French Open Day 1: Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

United States' Ben Shelton returns the ball to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

16/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego_2
French Open Day 1: Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Lorenzo Sonego of Italy reacts during his first round match of the French Tennis Open against United States' Ben Shelton, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

17/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego_3
French Open Day 1: Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

United States' Ben Shelton returns the ball to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

18/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego_4
French Open Day 1: Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

United States' Ben Shelton returns the ball to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

19/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Lorenzo Musetti vs Yannick Hanfmann_1
French Open Day 1: Lorenzo Musetti vs Yannick Hanfmann | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti reacts as he plays Germany's Yannick Hanfmann, after their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.

20/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Lorenzo Musetti vs Yannick Hanfmann_2
French Open Day 1: Lorenzo Musetti vs Yannick Hanfmann | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Germany's Yannick Hanfmann is reflected in a glass as he serves against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.

21/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Lorenzo Musetti vs Yannick Hanfmann_3
French Open Day 1: Lorenzo Musetti vs Yannick Hanfmann | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, bottom right, returns the ball to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.

22/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Jasmine Paolini vs Yuan Yue_1
French Open Day 1: Jasmine Paolini vs Yuan Yue | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Italy's Jasmine Paolini returns the ball to China's Yuan Yue during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

23/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Jasmine Paolini vs Yuan Yue_2
French Open Day 1: Jasmine Paolini vs Yuan Yue | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

China's Yuan Yue reacts as she plays Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

24/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Jasmine Paolini vs Yuan Yue_3
French Open Day 1: Jasmine Paolini vs Yuan Yue | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Italy's Jasmine Paolini hits a forehand against China's Yuan Yue during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

25/25
French Open Tennis 2025 First round Day 1, Jasmine Paolini vs Yuan Yue_4
French Open Day 1: Jasmine Paolini vs Yuan Yue | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

China's Yuan Yue returns the ball to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Markram, Rickleton Kick Off Proteas Chase Of 282
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival