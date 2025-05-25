Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates defeating Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hits a forehand against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.
Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova reacts as she plays Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.
Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova reacts as she plays Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.
Denmark's Elmer Moller sits during a break as he plays Tommy Paul of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.
Tommy Paul of the U.S. serves against Denmark's Elmer Moller, during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.
Denmark's Elmer Moller, left, serves against Tommy Paul of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.
Philippines' Alexandra Eala returns the ball to Colombia's Emiliana Arango, during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Colombia's Emiliana Arango returns the ball to Philippines' Alexandra Eala during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina smiles after defeating Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez at the end of their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at Suzanne-Lenglen court at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez returns the ball to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at Suzanne-Lenglen court at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina hits a forehand against Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at Suzanne-Lenglen court at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.
Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez hits a forehand against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at Suzanne-Lenglen court at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
United States' Ben Shelton returns the ball to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Lorenzo Sonego of Italy reacts during his first round match of the French Tennis Open against United States' Ben Shelton, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
United States' Ben Shelton returns the ball to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
United States' Ben Shelton returns the ball to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti reacts as he plays Germany's Yannick Hanfmann, after their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.
Germany's Yannick Hanfmann is reflected in a glass as he serves against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, bottom right, returns the ball to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their first round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.
Italy's Jasmine Paolini returns the ball to China's Yuan Yue during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
China's Yuan Yue reacts as she plays Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Italy's Jasmine Paolini hits a forehand against China's Yuan Yue during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
China's Yuan Yue returns the ball to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.