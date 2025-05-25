Tennis

French Open, Day 1: Shelton Beats Sonego; Musetti, Sabalenka Ease Into Second Round

Ben Shelton beat Lorenzo Sonego for the second straight time at a Grand Slam this year, winning 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 under floodlights to reach the second round of the French Open on Sunday (May 25, 2025). Earlier, Lorenzo Musetti and Aryna Sabalenka eased into the second round without dropping a set. The eighth-seeded Musetti won 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 against qualifier Yannick Hanfmann of Germany, after the top-ranked Sabalenka earlier beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 6-0. Jasmine Paolini, last year’s runner-up at Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, had a tougher first-round match. The fourth-seeded Italian dropped serve five times in a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win against Yuan Yue on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.