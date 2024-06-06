Tennis

French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Confirms Successful Knee Surgery Following Roland Garros Withdrawal

The Serbian aggravated an injury during his five-set triumph over Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round at Roland Garros before a scan revealed the extent of the damage sustained

Novak Djokovic in action at the French Open
Novak Djokovic has confirmed his knee surgery has been successful following his withdrawal from the French Open earlier this week. (More Tennis News)

The Serbian aggravated an injury during his five-set triumph over Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round at Roland Garros before a scan revealed the extent of the damage sustained. 

Djokovic was due to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals as he bid for a fourth French Open crown, but on Tuesday the reigning champion confirmed his withdrawal.

However, the 37-year-old is already eyeing a return to the court as he thanked fans for their support in a post on social media.

Djokovic said: "In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match. I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well.

"I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side. As well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans.

"I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible.

"My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going."

It ended his hopes of a 25th grand slam title and will also see him lose his world number one ranking to Jannik Sinner, who faces Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the French Open, at the end of the tournament.

