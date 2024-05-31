Tennis

French Open: Vondrousova, Keys Hold Off Tough Tests To Reach Third Round

Marketa Vondrousova battled past Katie Volynets 0-6, 6-1, 6-4, while Madison Keys won in straight sets against Mayar Sherif to progress to the third round of French Open

Marketa Vondrousova.
Marketa Vondrousova and Madison Keys were both pushed hard but advanced to the third round of the French Open on Thursday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

Vondrousova's topsy-turvy match against Katie Volynets started on Wednesday before concluding on Thursday, with the number five seed coming out on top 0-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The American started strongly, storming through the first set, but Vondrousova recovered well to take a commanding 4-1 lead before rain washed out the rest of the game.

BY Stats Perform

Vondrousova picked up where she left off upon resumption on Thursday and won one game before another delay due to rain, but eventually saw out the win.

Keys, meanwhile, won in straight sets against Mayar Sherif, holding out for a 6-0 7-6 (9-7) victory.

The American cruised through the first game, enjoying three breaks, but a stern fightback from Sherif almost caused some problems.

Keys held her nerve though, avoiding a decider by saving three set points to prevail on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Vondrousova will face Chloe Paquet in the next round, while Keys will play either Sara Errani or Emma Navaro. 

Data Debrief: Vondrousova marches forward

The Roland Garros is the tournament where Vondrousova has won the joint-most career matches (13, equalling Indian Wells). 

She is also unbeaten against opponents ranked above 100 in the WTA since the start of 2023, going 10-0 against such competitors. 

