Defending champion Iga Swiatek will face Anastasia Potapova in the 4th round of the French Open 2024. They are set to play on Sunday at 2:30 pm IST on Court Philippe Chatrier. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)
Iga Swiatek, the no. 1 ranked player, has won four tournaments this year and has an overall match record of 33-4. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Potapova has yet to secure her first tournament title of 2024 and holds an overall record of 11-10 for the year.
Swiatek's best result of the current season was conquering the title in Australia where she overcame Angelique Kerber in the final 6-3 6-0 and in Doha where she defeated Elena Rybakina in the final 7-6(8) 6-2.
She also won the Indian Wells title where she defeated Maria Sakkari in the final 6-4 6-0 and the Madrid Open where she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final 7-5 4-6 7-6(7) and in Rome where she overcame Sabalenka again in the final.
Live streaming details of the Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova match of the French Open 2024:
When is the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova's fourth-round match scheduled to be played?
The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova's fourth-round match is scheduled for Sunday, 2 June 2024.
What time will the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova's fourth-round match begin?
The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova's fourth-round match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.
Where will the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova's fourth-round match be played?
The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova's fourth-round match will be played on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.
Where can you watch the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova's fourth-round match on TV?
The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova's fourth-round match will be telecasted live on TV in India via Sony Sports Network.
Where can you watch live streaming of the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova's fourth-round match?
In India, you can watch the French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova's fourth-round match on SonyLiv.