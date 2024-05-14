Tennis

Italian Open: Medvedev Pushed All The Way By Medjedovic To Avoid Third-round Scare

Medvedev came out on top with a 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 7-5 victory, but was made to work hard to avoid a third-round upset

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev had to dig deep to overcome Hamad Medjedovic at the Italian Open on Monday and stay in with a chance of retaining his title. (More Tennis News)

After enduring an up-and-down opening two sets in which he hit 10 double faults, Medvedev rallied into a lead before holding off Medjedovic’s fight-back.

The second seed remained composed to break in the match’s final game to advance after two hours and 50 minutes.

Italian Open Tennis: Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo - | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Loses Third Round Match Against Alejandro Tabilo - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Medvedev will now play Tommy Paul in the next round on Tuesday, with the American seeing off Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-3.

Data Debrief: Reigning champion fights on

Medvedev has reached the last 16 at all 5 Masters 1000 events this season, with only Alexander Zverev able to match that distinction.

It was not an easy ride for him though, as Medjedovic wanted to prove a point against his first Top 10 opponent in what was his first Masters 1000 third round.

