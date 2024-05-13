Tennis

Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Loses Third Round Match Against Alejandro Tabilo - In Pics

World number one Novak Djokovic lost his round of 32 match against Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open on Sunday (May 12, 2024). The Serbian lost in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 to Tabilo, who recorded the biggest win of his career with a dominant performance. Djokovic was earlier hit on the head by a water bottle following his second-round victory over Corentin Moutet.