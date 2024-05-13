Tennis

Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Loses Third Round Match Against Alejandro Tabilo - In Pics

World number one Novak Djokovic lost his round of 32 match against Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open on Sunday (May 12, 2024). The Serbian lost in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 to Tabilo, who recorded the biggest win of his career with a dominant performance. Djokovic was earlier hit on the head by a water bottle following his second-round victory over Corentin Moutet.

Italian Open Tennis: Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Chile's Alejandro Tabilo celebrates after winning a match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

1/8
Alejandro Tabilo celebrates with fans
Alejandro Tabilo celebrates with fans | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Chile's Alejandro Tabilo celebrates with fans after winning a match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

2/8
Novak Djokovic with Alejandro Tabilo
Novak Djokovic with Alejandro Tabilo | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, hugs Chile's Alejandro Tabilo after their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

3/8
Tabilo celebrates win against Djokovic
Tabilo celebrates win against Djokovic | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Chile's Alejandro Tabilo celebrates after winning a match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

4/8
Djokovic returns the ball to Tabilo
Djokovic returns the ball to Tabilo | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

5/8
Alejandro Tabilo
Alejandro Tabilo | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Chile's Alejandro Tabilo reacts during a match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

6/8
| Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

7/8
Alejandro Tabilo returns the ball to Djokovic
Alejandro Tabilo returns the ball to Djokovic | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Chile's Alejandro Tabilo returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

8/8
Djokovic serves the ball to Tabilo
Djokovic serves the ball to Tabilo | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo as spectators are reflected in a glass dividers on the stands at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

