Chile's Alejandro Tabilo celebrates after winning a match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Chile's Alejandro Tabilo celebrates with fans after winning a match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, hugs Chile's Alejandro Tabilo after their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Chile's Alejandro Tabilo celebrates after winning a match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Chile's Alejandro Tabilo reacts during a match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Chile's Alejandro Tabilo returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo as spectators are reflected in a glass dividers on the stands at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.