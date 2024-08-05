Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo claimed bronze in the women's doubles at the Paris Olympics, beating the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The Spaniards dominated proceedings from start to finish, coming through in straight sets 6-2 6-2 in an hour and 13 minutes at Roland-Garros.
Bucsa and Sorribes showed their intent from the start, breaking the Czech's serve in the opening game to claim the early advantage.
While Muchova and Noskova improved, the Spanish pairing were able to find another break to take the encounter to 5-2, going on to claim the first set at a canter.
The Czechs missed two opportunities to take the opening game of the second, but allowed their opponents to break their serve once again and race into a 3-0 lead.
From then on, Bucsa and Sorribes never looked back, winning the final three games in a row to claim Spain's first medal of the day, with Carlos Alcaraz in action against Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final.
The women's doubles gold medal match will see Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani face Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, who are competing as Individual Neutral Athletes.
Data Debrief: Spain off to a fine start in the days tennis
With Alcaraz guaranteed to bring home a medal for Spain, Bucsa and Sorribes ensured there was double delight for the nation in the French capital.
In a one-sided affair, the Spaniards converted five of the nine break points they had, while also winning seven of their service games compared to the Czechs' two.