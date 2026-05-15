Coco Gauff Vs Sorana Cirstea, WTA Italian Open 2026: American Eases Into Second Successive Rome Final

Coco Gauff defeated Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea in straight sets to enter the final of the WTA Italian Open 2026 at the Foro Italico on Thursday (May 14). The 22-year-old American lost the opening game and was trailing 2-4. But the two-time Grand Slam champion won four straight games to take the first set. The second set proved relatively easier as last year's finalist (lost to Jasmine Paolini of Italy) won the match 6-4, 6-3. In the women's singles final, she will face Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who defeated Polish star and three-time champion Iga Swiatek in three sets (6-4, 2-6, 6-2). The WTA 1000 event in Rome is now part of the European clay court season, which culminates with the French Open.

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Coco Gauff Vs Sorana Cirstea, WTA Italian Open 2026 semi-final
United States' Coco Gauff celebrates beating Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-3, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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WTA Italian Open 2026 semifinal
United States' Coco Gauff returns the ball to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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WTA Rome 2026 semifinal
Romania's Sorana Cirstea keeps her eyes on the ball as she returns a backhand to United States' Coco Gauff, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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WTA Rome 2026 semifinal
United States' Coco Gauff returns the ball to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Coco Gauff vs Sorana Cîrstea Rome Masters
Romania's Sorana Cirstea returns to United States' Coco Gauff, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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WTA 1000 Rome semifinals
United States' Coco Gauff prepares to return the ball to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Gauff Cîrstea Italian Open
Romania's Sorana Cirstea returns to United States' Coco Gauff, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Coco Gauff vs Sorana Cîrstea italian open
United States' Coco Gauff returns the ball to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Coco Gauff vs Sorana Cîrstea photos
Romania's Sorana Cirstea returns to United States' Coco Gauff, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Coco Gauff vs Sorana Cîrstea
United States' Coco Gauff returns the ball to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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