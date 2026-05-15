Coco Gauff Vs Sorana Cirstea, WTA Italian Open 2026: American Eases Into Second Successive Rome Final
Coco Gauff defeated Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea in straight sets to enter the final of the WTA Italian Open 2026 at the Foro Italico on Thursday (May 14). The 22-year-old American lost the opening game and was trailing 2-4. But the two-time Grand Slam champion won four straight games to take the first set. The second set proved relatively easier as last year's finalist (lost to Jasmine Paolini of Italy) won the match 6-4, 6-3. In the women's singles final, she will face Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who defeated Polish star and three-time champion Iga Swiatek in three sets (6-4, 2-6, 6-2). The WTA 1000 event in Rome is now part of the European clay court season, which culminates with the French Open.
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