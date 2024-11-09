Tennis

Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India

As the two in-form players aim to finish the season on a high, here is how you can follow the WTA Finals championship match between Coco Gauff and Qinwen Zheng live in India

Coco Gauff tennis
Coco Gauff beat Iga Swiatek to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Finals
So, the finalists for the WTA Finals Championship match are locked and now it is the time for the trophy clash. It is going to be a blockbuster match between reigning Olympic champions Qinwen Zheng and the world no 3 Coco Gauff. (More Tennis News)

It is expected to be a mouth-watering clash as both the women have shown tremendous form in this season-ending tournament. Gauff and Zheng both swept aside challenges from strong opponents in the semifinals with straight-set victories.

The Olympic champion Zheng beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 7-5 and Gauff downed world's top-ranked player Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4), 6-3 in Saturday's semifinals.

As the two in-form players aim to finish the season on a high, here is how you can follow the WTA Finals championship match between Coco Gauff and Qinwen Zheng live in India.

Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals 2024: Live Streaming Details

When is Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang, WTA Finals 2024 2nd Semi-Final?

The Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang, WTA Finals final 2024 will take place on Saturday, November 9 at 8:30 PM IST. (Subject To Change)

Where to watch Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang, WTA Finals 2024 2nd Semi-Final in India?

The Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals final 2024 will be live streamed on the Tennis Channel app and website in India. The tournament will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

