Carlos Alcaraz is through to the China Open final after powering past Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)
The Spaniard prevailed 7-5 6-3 in the semi-final in Beijing in 86 minutes, extending his hard-court hot streak.
The pair were evenly matched in the opening exchanges and traded breaks, with Medvedev defending three of the six break points he faced in the first set, as both failed to find an early edge.
Eventually, Alcaraz nosed in front, winning the last three games in a row to take the lead.
The second set followed a similar story, though Medvedev would lose his serve in the fifth game, giving himself a mountain to climb.
Alcaraz stayed in control after that, even as the Russian valiantly defended three match points in the final game, setting up a meeting with either reigning champion Jannik Sinner or home wild card Bu Yunchaokete.
Data Debrief: Coming in hot
Alcaraz has won each of his last eight tour-level matches and is in strong form as he bids to finish the year as world number one.
This win over Medvedev moves him to a record of 7-1 against ATP top-five opponents this year, surpassing Sinner (six) for the outright most ATP top-five wins of any player so far in 2024.