Aryna Sabalenka Vs Polina Kudermetova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Second-Round Match

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on US Open debutant Polina Kudermetova in a second-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Get live streaming and full match preview for Sabalenka vs Kudermetova here

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Polina Kudermetova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch
File Photo of Aryna Sabalenka at US Open 2024 Semifinal. Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
Summary
  • Aryna Sabalenka will face Polina Kudermetova in the second round of the US Open 2025

  • Sabalenka, defending champion and World No. 1, cruised past Rebeka Masarova 7-5, 6-1 to reach round two, boasting a 51-10 season record

  • Kudermetova makes her US Open debut, advancing after Nuria Parrizas Diaz retired in the first round; Sabalenka leads their head-to-head 1-0

Aryna Sabalenka and Polina Kudermetova are set to face off in the second round of the US Open 2025 women's singles event on Thursday (August 28, 2025) at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. Watch the Sabalenka and Kudermetova Grand Slam tennis match live.

Aryna Sabalenka, who is currently ranked as World No. 1, began her title defense with a commanding 7-5, 6-1 victory over Rebeka Masarova. This season, the Belarusian boasts an impressive 51-10 win-loss record.

Last year, she delivered her best performance at the US Open by lifting the trophy, marking her third Grand Slam singles title and her first in New York. The 27-year-old also reached the semifinals in four consecutive years, underlining her dominance on hard courts.

Polina Kudermetova is making her debut at Flushing Meadows in the US Open 2025. She advanced to the second round after earning her first-ever Grand Slam main draw win via a retirement from Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the opening round. Despite a challenging season with a 16-19 win-loss record, the 22-year-old Russain enters this match with determination.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Polina Kudermetova Head-To-Head Record

Aryna Sabalenka holds a 1-0 head-to-head lead over Polina Kudermetova, having defeated her in a three-set final at the Brisbane International earlier this season.

Her aggressive baseline game and extensive experience position her as the clear favourite, while Kudermetova’s fearless approach promises an intriguing contest.

The winner of the match will advance to face either unseeded Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot or 31st seed American Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the US Open 2025.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Polina Kudermetova, US Open 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova, US Open 2025 match?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova, US Open 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 28 August at 6:10 am IST.

Where to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova, US Open 2025 match?

Tennis fans can enjoy the Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.

Published At:
