Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'

Alexander Zverev admitted he made things "complicated" but was happy to get his first grass-court win of the season as he advanced to the Stuttgart Open quarter-finals.
He had to dig deep but overcame Corentin Moutet 6-2 7-6 (9-7) in one hour and 51 minutes.
Zverev started brightly, and though Moutet pulled back to 2-2 in the first set, the German strung together a four-game winning streak to take the lead.
Moutet piled the pressure on in the second set, though, and got the first break, only to be pegged back by Zverev in the next game.
Zverev then saved a set point at 6-5 down in the tie-break before rallying to a comeback and converting his second match-point attempt.
"The first match on grass is never easy," Zverev said in his on-court interview.
"I actually think it was a very average match, but I won in the end, and that's the most important thing. I made it complicated, but a win is a win, and I'm happy to play again [on Friday]."
Awaiting Zverev, who is competing at Stuttgart for the first time since 2019, in the quarter-finals is Brandon Nakashima.
Data Debrief: Home comforts
Just over a week on from his French Open disappointment, Zverev got back to winning ways on his return to home soil.
The world number three is 30-11 in 2025, while he is 15-4 in Germany since last July, which includes his run to the Munich title on clay back in April.