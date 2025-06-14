Top seed Alexander Zverev reached the Stuttgart Open semi-finals on Friday following a straight-sets win over Brandon Nakashima.
Playing on home soil, Zverev saved both break points he faced against Nakashima before emerging a 7-5 6-4 victor in one hour and 31 minutes.
Zverev extended his perfect record against his American opponent to 4-0, and will face Ben Shelton for a place in the final.
After trading blows with his opponent, the German got the break point he craved in the opening set in the 11th game before claiming the early advantage.
The world number three backed that up in the second, breaking in the fifth game before sealing the win with a hold to love.
"It was a good match for the second one on a grass court. Today's level was better than yesterday," he said referring to his last 16 game against Corentin Moutet on Thursday.
"I'm happy to have served the way I did."
Elsewhere in Germany, Shelton was able to book his place in the final four with a comfortable victory over Jiri Lehecka.
The eighth seed earned a 6-4 6-4 victory over the Czech, and he will be joined by compatriot Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals.
Fritz, who suffered a shock first-round exit at Roland-Garros to Daniel Altmaier, continued his return to form with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics.
And his reward is a clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime, who kept his hopes of a third title of the season alive with a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win over surprise package Justin Engel.
Data Debrief: Zverev matches Federer in Stuttgart
Zverev is the first player in the top three to reach the last four in Stuttgart since Roger Federer in 2018, where he went on to win the title.
The 28-year-old has already lifted a trophy in Germany earlier this year when he triumphed on clay in Munich, and will aim to add to that in Stuttgart.
He also impressed against Nakashima, striking 31 winners to 20 unforced errors to reach the semi-finals.