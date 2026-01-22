Australian Open, Day 4: Alexander Zverev Secures Third Round Berth After Hard-Fought Win Against Muller

Alexander Zverev overcame Alexandre Muller by 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in an intense match that went for more than 3 hours and witnessed everything from a rain delay to an injury scare. Zverev eased through the opening set before conceding the next, then took control at 4–2 in the third, only for rain to halt play on John Cain Arena and disrupt his flow. Zverev will now face Britain's Cameron Norrie in the third round of the Australian Open 2026

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller
Alexander Zverev of Germany waves after defeating Alexandre Muller of France in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open: Alexandre Muller vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, left, of Germany is congratulated by Alexandre Muller of France following their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open 2026: Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller
Alexandre Muller of France reacts during his second round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open 2026: Alexandre Muller vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Alexandre Muller of France during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open Tennis: Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Alexandre Muller of France during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open Tennis: Alexandre Muller vs Alexander Zverev
Alexandre Muller of France plays a forehand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller
Alexandre Muller of France plays a forehand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Alexandre Muller vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a forehand return to Alexandre Muller of France during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller
Alexandre Muller of France plays a backhand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Alexandre Muller vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a forehand return to Alexandre Muller of France during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
