Australian Open, Day 4: Alexander Zverev Secures Third Round Berth After Hard-Fought Win Against Muller
Alexander Zverev overcame Alexandre Muller by 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in an intense match that went for more than 3 hours and witnessed everything from a rain delay to an injury scare. Zverev eased through the opening set before conceding the next, then took control at 4–2 in the third, only for rain to halt play on John Cain Arena and disrupt his flow. Zverev will now face Britain's Cameron Norrie in the third round of the Australian Open 2026
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE